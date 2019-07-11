Us Bancorp De Boosted By $679,200 Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake; Nike (NKE) Sellers Increased By 16.61% Their Shorts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) had an increase of 16.61% in short interest. NKE’s SI was 10.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.61% from 8.81 million shares previously. With 5.20 million avg volume, 2 days are for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)’s short sellers to cover NKE’s short positions. The SI to Nike Inc’s float is 0.82%. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 1.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets

Us Bancorp De increased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 5.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De acquired 8,490 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 13.02%. The Us Bancorp De holds 155,035 shares with $12.43 million value, up from 146,545 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $30.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 335,192 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc holds 4,527 shares. Wedgewood Ptnrs holds 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 6,400 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 269,422 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 50,836 shares. 7,672 were reported by Johnson Counsel Inc. First City Mgmt Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 25,314 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 0.11% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Lafayette Invests holds 86,256 shares. Rowland And Commerce Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Personal Fincl Services has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 1,585 shares. Asset Mgmt Gp invested in 0.24% or 8,266 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 35,283 shares. Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Among 2 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paychex had 3 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. Barclays Capital maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $78 target.

Us Bancorp De decreased Ishares Currency Hedged Msci E (HEWJ) stake by 82,772 shares to 1.01 million valued at $31.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) stake by 3,679 shares and now owns 177,658 shares. Integrated Device Technology I (NASDAQ:IDTI) was reduced too.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH had sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986. $784,577 worth of stock was sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was made by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect When Paychex Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Ltd Ltd Company owns 569 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 2.14 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Leavell Invest Inc reported 72,391 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,287 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 54 shares. State Street Corporation holds 59.39M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 65,000 are held by Shellback Cap L P. Stifel Fin reported 847,588 shares stake. Bb&T reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Advisory Services Networks Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peoples Fincl Serv owns 1,242 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan & Communication accumulated 0.35% or 4,688 shares. Sageworth Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity. PARKER MARK G sold 150,000 shares worth $12.30M.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Cowen & Co. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Susquehanna. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $70 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 18. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.