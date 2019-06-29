Us Bancorp De Boosted By $479,763 Its Signet Jewelers LTD (SIG) Position; Fsi Group Cut Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding

Fsi Group Llc decreased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 44.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)’s stock declined 9.26%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 31,400 shares with $439,000 value, down from 56,400 last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 4.49 million shares traded or 48.51% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Us Bancorp De increased Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) stake by 129.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De acquired 17,769 shares as Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)’s stock declined 17.74%. The Us Bancorp De holds 31,539 shares with $857,000 value, up from 13,770 last quarter. Signet Jewelers Ltd now has $933.18 million valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 1.66 million shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 45.19% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – BOARD NOW NUMBERS 12 MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $4.25; 15/05/2018 – Lucus Advisors Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Signet: 13F; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – ENTERS 5-YR COMMITTED FORWARD FLOW PURCHASE PROGRAM FOR FUTURE ORIGINATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – AGREEMENT TO SELL NON-PRIME IN-HOUSE CREDIT CARD RECEIVABLES; 02/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Announces Non-Prime Credit Agreement With Minority Purchaser; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 20% TO $0.37 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS TO JOIN DE BEERS-LED BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM TRACR; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ANTICIPATES TO CLOSE MORE THAN 200 STORES BY END OF FISCAL 2019

Us Bancorp De decreased Okta Inc stake by 4,287 shares to 33,602 valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us (VEU) stake by 23,106 shares and now owns 78,120 shares. Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Signet Jewelers had 6 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 2 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, January 18 to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment invested in 0.02% or 19,639 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 200 shares stake. 588 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 96,296 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 120,954 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 113,903 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 10,500 shares. Causeway Mgmt holds 0.72% or 2.64M shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 73,664 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 35,247 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 82,886 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Axa has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). 13,688 are held by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Primecap Ca holds 49,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 388 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,489 shares. Tradition Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 15,050 shares. Petrus Trust Communications Lta reported 10,286 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 178,082 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 238,771 shares. Parnassus Ca holds 0.53% or 9.54 million shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 643 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 55,538 shares. At Fincl Bank stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Axa has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Among 3 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. First Horizon National had 6 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, January 25. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Monday, January 7. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by Bank of America.