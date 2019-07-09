Us Bancorp De Boosted American Campus Communities (ACC) Holding; Fedex Com (FDX) Holder Donaldson Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 8,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $159.54. About 506,378 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 72,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.11 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 229,379 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital owns 0.35% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,166 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 1.01M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. New South Capital reported 392,528 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 20,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv owns 418,310 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Quantitative Mngmt Llc reported 0.4% stake. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Pa holds 2,858 shares. Woodstock reported 3,715 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 2,585 shares. Agf Investments Incorporated accumulated 43,238 shares or 0.09% of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Captrust Finance invested in 0.26% or 35,364 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 5,841 shares. Sol Mngmt stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 6,200 were accumulated by A D Beadell Investment Counsel.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 3,793 shares to 163,782 shares, valued at $31.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 13,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 6,426 shares to 220,686 shares, valued at $20.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 7,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,495 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).