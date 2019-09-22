Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) to pay $0.28 on Oct 18, 2019; Speedway Motorsports (TRK)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Speedway Motorsports Inc (TRK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.85, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 35 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 33 cut down and sold their equity positions in Speedway Motorsports Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 8.56 million shares, up from 8.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Speedway Motorsports Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 24 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 18, 2019. (NYSE:UBA) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s current price of $23.64 translates into 1.16% yield. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 142,968 shares traded or 51.53% up from the average. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,224 activity. Biddle Catherine U also bought $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) on Friday, July 12. BIDDLE WILLING L had bought 480 shares worth $8,112.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,893 shares stake. Smithfield Trust has 115 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 131 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 184,783 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Blackrock reported 5.10 million shares. Intl holds 22,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Jpmorgan Chase reported 210,992 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 7,655 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 4,987 shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. The company has market cap of $887.33 million. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has a 38.19 P/E ratio.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for 133,200 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 17,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.05% invested in the company for 226,256 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 112,045 shares.

Analysts await Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TRK’s profit will be $21.65M for 9.33 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.45% EPS growth.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $808.09 million. The firm owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. It has a 21.29 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites.