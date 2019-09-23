Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) to pay $0.28 on Oct 18, 2019; Oracle (ORCL) Has 0.76 Sentiment

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 18, 2019. (NYSE:UBA) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s current price of $23.64 translates into 1.16% yield. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 330,656 shares traded or 250.47% up from the average. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr

Oracle Corp (ORCL) investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 467 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 618 sold and trimmed equity positions in Oracle Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.70 billion shares, down from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Oracle Corp in top ten positions increased from 53 to 61 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 569 Increased: 346 New Position: 121.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.79M shares traded or 347.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $178.37 billion. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. The firm licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes.

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 12.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation for 763,500 shares. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owns 4.50 million shares or 8.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has 7.89% invested in the company for 27,819 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Llc has invested 6.29% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 16.43 million shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,224 activity. $8,112 worth of stock was bought by Biddle Catherine U on Friday, July 12. The insider BIDDLE WILLING L bought $8,112.

