Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Shares Declined While Albert D Mason Cut by $435,645 Its Holding; Canal Insurance Company Decreased Holding in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by $453,600

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 63,744 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 84,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 272,399 shares traded or 183.10% up from the average. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vneck Vctrs:Gold Miners by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 420,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerovironment Ord (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Cap Limited Liability Com reported 2.57% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Oppenheimer Company accumulated 31,139 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn accumulated 393,853 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Co has 3,766 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Com reported 4,222 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability reported 4.57% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com accumulated 421 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,561 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 5,755 shares. Gyroscope Management Limited Company stated it has 1,107 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Gp reported 4,994 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Finance Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 0.17% or 2,465 shares. D E Shaw Communication has 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 180,813 shares. Edgemoor Inv Inc invested in 0.03% or 714 shares. Qci Asset Management reported 1,124 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.30 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Are You Worth It? – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,224 activity. $8,112 worth of stock was bought by BIDDLE WILLING L on Friday, July 12.

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lakeview Plaza Shopping Center Located in the Town of Southeast, NY – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Urstadt Biddle Properties declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Urstadt Biddle’s Slow-Growing Income Stream Is Overvalued Today – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Reports Third Quarter Operating Results For Fiscal 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.