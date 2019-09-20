Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Shareholder Albert D Mason Has Decreased Position; Van Hulzen Asset Management Maintains Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 12,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 106,918 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 94,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 688,178 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 63,744 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 84,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.58 million market cap company. It closed at $23.7 lastly. It is up 1.55% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold UBA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Pcl has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Dupont Mngmt reported 37,787 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 46,383 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 19,553 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 53,897 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Kbc Nv reported 24,717 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 10,241 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 46,819 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Principal Group reported 239,812 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 131 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,224 activity. Biddle Catherine U had bought 480 shares worth $8,112.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 14,278 shares to 18,822 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 75,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,494 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).