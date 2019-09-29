Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Share Price Declined While Albert D Mason Cut by $435,645 Its Position; Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed Its American Tower (AMT) Holding by $37.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 55.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 183,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 147,277 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.11 million, down from 330,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 63,744 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 84,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 86,603 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,224 activity. 480 shares were bought by Biddle Catherine U, worth $8,112.

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.2% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hey Diddle, Diddle, I Own Urstadt Biddle – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2015. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Series K Preferred Stock Offering – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold UBA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 19,553 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 69,438 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 210,992 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 12,838 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Invesco stated it has 845,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Limited Company holds 500 shares. New York-based Grace & White Ny has invested 0.36% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 11,631 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 4,987 shares. Dupont Management Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). 200 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability. Td Asset Management holds 20,975 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 90,835 shares to 183,665 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 64,882 shares. Mairs & Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,345 shares. Hemenway Ltd Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 12,504 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Com New York holds 1.33% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 72,100 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 653,390 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 9,602 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co stated it has 292 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 363,438 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 25,502 shares. Synovus has 39,547 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 1,091 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Com owns 420 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 1.25% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Savant Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,898 shares in its portfolio.