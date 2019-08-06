Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 17 5.92 N/A 0.58 28.87 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.52 N/A 0.14 20.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 77.38% are Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. -0.72% -2.46% -4.17% 1.93% -6.14% 10.62% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 11.2% 8.17% -12.3% -19.42% -39.83% -11.46%

For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has 10.62% stronger performance while Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has -11.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.