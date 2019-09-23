Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Comparison side by side

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|17
|6.69
|N/A
|0.58
|28.87
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|132
|10.88
|N/A
|3.03
|43.52
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Federal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|0.00%
|10.7%
|3.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Federal Realty Investment Trust are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Federal Realty Investment Trust is $143, which is potential 6.52% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of Federal Realty Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 77.38% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Federal Realty Investment Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|-0.72%
|-2.46%
|-4.17%
|1.93%
|-6.14%
|10.62%
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|1.05%
|3.08%
|-1.37%
|0.43%
|7.82%
|11.83%
For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Summary
Federal Realty Investment Trust beats on 11 of the 10 factors Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
