Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) EPS Estimated At $0.35; The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Had 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. UBA’s profit would be $13.11M giving it 15.10 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 16,233 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP)

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $82 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by IBC. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Buy”. See The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.69. About 650,300 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $84.22 billion. It offers financial advice, solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit cards, checking and saving accounts, credit cards, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance products to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses comprising automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Aug 07, 2019 – Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys CGI Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, BCE Inc, Sells CGI Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Teck Resources – GuruFocus.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It’s Time To Visit Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 14,037 shares. 150,000 were reported by Heartland. Moreover, Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America has 0.05% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Arizona State Retirement reported 46,146 shares stake. Bessemer Grp owns 92,600 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability reported 86,614 shares. Moreover, Grace & White Ny has 0.37% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 80,758 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 49,349 shares. Eagle Ridge Management owns 24,440 shares. Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 91,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset stated it has 7,265 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,224 activity. $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was bought by Biddle Catherine U on Friday, July 12. On Friday, July 12 BIDDLE WILLING L bought $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) or 480 shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $792.07 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.63 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.