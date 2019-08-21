Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) EPS Estimated At $0.35; Endeavour Silver Ordinary Shares (cana (EXK) SI Increased By 6.5%

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. UBA’s profit would be $13.12M giving it 14.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 70,562 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm

Endeavour Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (cana (NYSE:EXK) had an increase of 6.5% in short interest. EXK’s SI was 4.68 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.5% from 4.39M shares previously. With 1.08M avg volume, 4 days are for Endeavour Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (cana (NYSE:EXK)’s short sellers to cover EXK’s short positions. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 2.54M shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Rev $40.3M; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 27/03/2018 – Endeavour Silver Updates Progress on Terronera Silver-Gold Mine Project in Jalisco, Mexico; 14/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High Grade Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Mineralization in the San Patricio Vein System on the Par; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Net $2.33M; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – QTRLY REV $40.3 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 13%; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q EPS 2c; 17/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

More notable recent Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endeavour Silver: Quality Mid-Tier Producer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) CEO Bradford Cooke on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PEDEVCO and Ferroglobe among Energy/Materials gainers; Unit Corporation and Americas Silver among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Endeavour Silver Reports Positive Exploration Results for the Parral Project in Chihuahua, Mexico Including 332 gpt Silver over 13.1 m True Width – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $338.49 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the GuanacevÃ­ mine in the Durango state; and the BolaÃ±itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $781.76 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.15 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,224 activity. 480 shares were bought by Biddle Catherine U, worth $8,112 on Friday, July 12. BIDDLE WILLING L had bought 480 shares worth $8,112.