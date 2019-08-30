Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has 81.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 5.80% 2.20% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. N/A 21 37.42 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.40 2.33

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. currently has an average target price of $21, suggesting a potential upside of 0.10%. As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.7% 1.84% -1.82% 3.05% -1.55% 12.33% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s rivals beat Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.