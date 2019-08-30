Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Contrasting side by side

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 21 5.87 N/A 0.58 37.42 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.62 N/A 1.22 15.54

Demonstrates Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Brixmor Property Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 2.2% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.46 beta means Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.05% and an $21 average target price. Brixmor Property Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.33 average target price and a -0.38% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. looks more robust than Brixmor Property Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.7% 1.84% -1.82% 3.05% -1.55% 12.33% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2%

For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Brixmor Property Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.