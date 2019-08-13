Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)

Among 2 analysts covering Provident Financial PLC (LON:PFG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Provident Financial PLC had 26 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Shore Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, February 22. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. Berenberg maintained the shares of PFG in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity upgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 525 target in Monday, February 25 report. See Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. UBA’s profit would be $13.12 million giving it 15.16 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 4,932 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest owns 182,556 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 49,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Llc accumulated 97,225 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 173,272 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Blackrock owns 5.04M shares. American Century Companies reported 259,758 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 7,325 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 13,255 shares. Loeb Prns Corp holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 1.24M shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 38,346 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 11,580 shares. Fairfield Bush & owns 76,774 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,224 activity. Biddle Catherine U had bought 480 shares worth $8,112 on Friday, July 12. 480 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) shares with value of $8,112 were bought by BIDDLE WILLING L.

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s (NYSE:UBA) 5.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Urstadt Biddle Properties’s (NYSE:UBA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 10%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Urstadt Biddle Q1 results include small portfolio sale gain – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Urstadt Biddle’s Slow-Growing Income Stream Is Overvalued Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $795.26 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.78 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Provident Financial plc shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited reported 55,810 shares. Meritage Portfolio holds 0.37% or 72,338 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% or 2.21M shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 34,677 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 153,968 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 64,765 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) for 12,496 shares. 13,729 are owned by Creative Planning. Mairs Pwr holds 2.87 million shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). Wellington Management Gru Llp invested in 8.02 million shares or 0.09% of the stock.