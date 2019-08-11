Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; 1607 Capital Partners Has Increased Its Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) Holding

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 196,339 shares as Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF)’s stock 0.00%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 3.63M shares with $16.29M value, up from 3.43 million last quarter. Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr now has $149.64M valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 23,092 shares traded. MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. UBA’s profit would be $13.12 million giving it 15.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 76,137 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $794.51 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.74 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,224 activity. $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) shares were bought by BIDDLE WILLING L. Biddle Catherine U had bought 480 shares worth $8,112 on Friday, July 12.

