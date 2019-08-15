Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBP) Shareholder Css Lifted Its Position by $334,992; As Archer (ADM) Valuation Declined, Holder Argi Investment Services Cut Position by $944,022

Css Llc increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBP) by 84.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 20,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 45,617 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 24,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 1,392 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) has declined 6.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.14% the S&P500.

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 21,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 20,719 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 42,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 4.09M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 139,500 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gabelli Globl Util & Income (NYSEMKT:GLU) by 201,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,239 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (Call) (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Urstadt Biddle Properties declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2016, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KBS Embarks on a $20 Million Repositioning Project for Union Bank Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend Rate on Common Shares and Class A Common Shares – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Wall St declines on weak earnings reports, ECB statement – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Demystifying The Powerful Preferred Stock Universe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY) by 12,484 shares to 382,883 shares, valued at $32.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Ii Emrng Mkt Svrg Etf by 28,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (NYSE:CPB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. On Monday, April 29 Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 6,000 shares.