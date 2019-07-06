Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 549.43 N/A -2.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. On the competitive side is, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 229.11%. Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $48.5, with potential upside of 49.37%. The data provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. was less bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.