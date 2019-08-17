Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.05 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Urovant Sciences Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 229.11% for Urovant Sciences Ltd. with consensus price target of $26. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 6.38%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 75.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.