Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.84 N/A -0.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus target price of $26, and a 229.11% upside potential. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 7.53% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.