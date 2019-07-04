Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.65 N/A -1.40 0.00

Demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Orgenesis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Orgenesis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $26, and a 237.22% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 2.8%. About 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 1.82% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -3.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.