Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and IVERIC bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 240.31% for Urovant Sciences Ltd. with consensus price target of $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.