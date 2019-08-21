Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.43 N/A -9.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 225.00% for Urovant Sciences Ltd. with consensus target price of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 3.7%. Insiders held 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.