Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 231.21%. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 107.37%. The results provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.