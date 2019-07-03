Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.70 N/A -1.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11 and 11 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 237.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.