Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1212.63 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 155.32% and an $24 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.