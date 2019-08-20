Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 235.48% for Urovant Sciences Ltd. with average target price of $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 75.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.