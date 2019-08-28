Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 243.46% at a $26 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 86.92%. The data provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.