Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

This is a contrast between Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 5.61M -3.69 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 10 0.00 35.47M -1.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 63,246,899.66% -269.8% -185.3% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 371,413,612.57% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 47.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.