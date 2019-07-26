Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

We are contrasting Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and AC Immune SA.

Table 2 shows Urovant Sciences Ltd. and AC Immune SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 11 and 11. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 14.7 and 14.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Recommendations and Ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and AC Immune SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 210.63% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26.

The shares of both Urovant Sciences Ltd. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 36.3% respectively. Insiders owned 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

On 5 of the 7 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats AC Immune SA.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.