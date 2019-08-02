Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

In table 1 we can see Urovant Sciences Ltd. and AC Immune SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and AC Immune SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Urovant Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Urovant Sciences Ltd. and AC Immune SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 236.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 27% of AC Immune SA shares. 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.