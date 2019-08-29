Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) Reaches $8.25 After 7.00% Up Move; Cemex S.A.B. DE C.V. Sponsored Adr (CX) Shorts Lowered By 18.17%

The stock of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.98% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 65,833 shares traded or 37.20% up from the average. Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $250.31M company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $8.83 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UROV worth $17.52M more.

Cemex S.A.B. DE C.V. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:CX) had a decrease of 18.17% in short interest. CX’s SI was 15.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.17% from 19.24 million shares previously. With 5.88M avg volume, 3 days are for Cemex S.A.B. DE C.V. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:CX)’s short sellers to cover CX’s short positions. The stock increased 9.63% or $0.315 during the last trading session, reaching $3.585. About 18.36M shares traded or 146.31% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 12/03/2018 – CEMEX Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX); 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 30/05/2018 – CEMEX Recognizes International Suppliers; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Analysts await Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to report earnings on September, 12. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by Urovant Sciences Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% EPS growth.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company has market cap of $250.31 million. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Urovant Sciences has $28 highest and $24 lowest target. $26’s average target is 215.15% above currents $8.25 stock price. Urovant Sciences had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The firm also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. It has a 16.3 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; and information technology solutions.