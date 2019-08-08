Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) EPS Estimated At $-0.92; Blair William & Company Trimmed Its Luminex Del (LMNX) Position

Analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to report $-0.92 EPS on September, 12.After having $-0.96 EPS previously, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s analysts see -4.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 3,206 shares traded. Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blair William & Company decreased Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) stake by 12.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blair William & Company sold 17,532 shares as Luminex Corp Del (LMNX)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Blair William & Company holds 120,050 shares with $2.76M value, down from 137,582 last quarter. Luminex Corp Del now has $951.72 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 40,129 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company has market cap of $245.15 million. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Urovant Sciences has $28 highest and $24 lowest target. $26’s average target is 221.78% above currents $8.08 stock price. Urovant Sciences had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Blair William & Company increased Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) stake by 14,450 shares to 535,843 valued at $21.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 9,495 shares and now owns 148,884 shares. Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was raised too.

