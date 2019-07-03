Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Comparison side by side

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 17 85.06 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Urovant Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 225.41% and an $26 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $27, which is potential -1.53% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Urovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 82.3%. 74.87% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.