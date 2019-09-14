Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.45 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Veracyte Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Urovant Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Veracyte Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 155.32% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.