Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparison side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.13 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 11 and 11. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 184.15%. Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 83.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Urovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 74.87%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.