Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.33 N/A -0.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 154.51% for Urovant Sciences Ltd. with average target price of $24. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 278.42% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Urovant Sciences Ltd., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.