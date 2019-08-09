Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Contrasting side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.13 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 225.00% upside potential and an average price target of $26. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 208.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Urovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 53.1%. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.