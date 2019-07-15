Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10

Table 1 demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 184.15% for Urovant Sciences Ltd. with average price target of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 1.82% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats SIGA Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.