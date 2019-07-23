Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 101.53 N/A -9.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

The consensus price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 207.69%. Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $212.67, with potential upside of 18.08%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 98.75%. Insiders owned 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.