Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.05 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11 and 11 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 203.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 190.46% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 74.87%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.