Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Comparing side by side

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 9.84 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Urovant Sciences Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11 and 11 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 228.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average target price and a 8.67% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 89.9%. 74.87% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. was less bullish than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.