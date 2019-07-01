Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) Contrasting side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Urovant Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 232.06% and an $26 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $25.58, while its potential upside is 0.67%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.