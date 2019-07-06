Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Comparing side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.06 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Neuralstem Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 229.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 17% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. was less bullish than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.