Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.51 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and ImmuCell Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and ImmuCell Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 210.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Insiders held 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 1.82% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.