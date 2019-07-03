Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Comparison side by side

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.59 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 225.41%. Competitively Fortress Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential upside of 628.48%. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortress Biotech Inc. looks more robust than Urovant Sciences Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 11.3% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 74.87%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.