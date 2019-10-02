Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Comparing side by side

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 5.61M -3.69 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.12 70.52M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Epizyme Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 63,104,611.92% -269.8% -185.3% Epizyme Inc. 572,867,587.33% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Epizyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Epizyme Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 115.22% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.