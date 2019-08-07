Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparing side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.50 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Cyanotech Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Cyanotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average target price of $26, and a 226.63% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 27.6% respectively. Insiders owned 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.