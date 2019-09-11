Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 162.87% at a $24 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 135.44%. The results provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.