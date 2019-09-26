Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparison side by side

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 19.74 N/A -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.'s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 60.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 75.4%. Comparatively, 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.